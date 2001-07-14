P&G to Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2021/22 Earnings Results on July 29

The Procter & Gamble Company ( NYSE:PG, Financial) will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter earnings results on July 29, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

