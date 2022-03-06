Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4086 LEGACY PARKWAY LANSING, MI 48911

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 521 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were IEFA(4.45%), IVW(4.42%), and IVE(4.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 123,729 shares in ARCA:MGV, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.6 during the quarter.

On 06/03/2022, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $103.57 per share and a market cap of $5.67Bil. The stock has returned 5.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a price-book ratio of 2.64.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced their investment in BATS:USMV by 119,784 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.47.

On 06/03/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $73.13 per share and a market cap of $27.18Bil. The stock has returned 3.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a price-book ratio of 4.57.

During the quarter, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought 281,093 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 365,863. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.32.

On 06/03/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $25.62 per share and a market cap of $14.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

During the quarter, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought 93,136 shares of ARCA:MDYG for a total holding of 96,215. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.87.

On 06/03/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $68.49 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -8.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

The guru established a new position worth 30,058 shares in NAS:ERIE, giving the stock a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $179.71 during the quarter.

On 06/03/2022, Erie Indemnity Co traded for a price of $170.88 per share and a market cap of $8.94Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Erie Indemnity Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-book ratio of 6.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.70 and a price-sales ratio of 3.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

