California American Water Asks Sonoma County Customers to Reduce Water Use During Water Treatment Plant Maintenance From June 7 Through June 9

California American Water’s Larkfield Water Treatment Plant will be undergoing maintenance from Tuesday, June 7 through Thursday, June 9, 2022. During the planned maintenance, supply will be impacted, however Larkfield, Mark West, Wikiup, and Fulton customers will continue to receive high-quality water, without interruptions to service, thanks to California American Water’s partnership with Sonoma Water.

During the maintenance period, customers can help reduce demand on the Sonoma Water Aqueduct interconnection by taking additional conservation measures like further reducing outdoor watering, waiting to fill pools, and conserving indoor use of water. Dependent upon the project progress additional request for conservation may occur in the next week. Should that need arise additional communication will be provided.

“We are grateful to our customers for conserving water during this drought season and we appreciate those who can make additional cutbacks on water use during the three-day maintenance period from June 7 to June 9,” said Audie Foster, Director of Operations for California American Water’s Northern Division. “Our improvements at the Larkfield Water Treatment Plant will include replacing essential filter components, representing an investment of more than $200k in the Larkfield community.”

Proactive capital investments, like the Larkfield Water Treatment Plant filter replacements, are part of California American Water’s asset renewal and upgrade strategy to drive modernization, improve efficiency, and increase reliability and resiliency.

Customers with questions about the call for conservation or treatment plant maintenance should contact 707-542-8329.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to more than 725,000 people. California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005490/en/