Workiva Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Workiva+Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that its management team will present at the following investor event:

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference: June 7, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the event, and subsequent replays, will be available under the “News and Events” section on Workiva's investor relations website (investor.workiva.com).

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world’s leading regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting solutions to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Our cloud-based platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005492/en/