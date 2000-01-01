5 European Buffett-Munger Stocks With High GF Scores

According to the Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five European stocks that meet Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) co-managers Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s four-criteria investing approach and have a high GF Score are Grupa Kety SA ( WAR:KTY, Financial), Teleperformance SE ( XPAR:TEP, Financial), Inter Cars SA ( WAR:CAR, Financial), Eurofins Scientific SE ( STU:ESF0, Financial) and SimCorp A/S ( OCSE:SIM, Financial).

European markets remain undervalued despite geopolitical turmoil

As investors grapple with geopolitical turmoil across Europe while celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, GuruFocus’ Global Market Valuation pages listed several European markets with a positive implied market return. Figure 1 illustrates the projected market return for approximately 20 stock markets across the globe based on the Buffett Indicator concept as of Friday.

As such, GuruFocus’ Buffett-Munger Screener, a Premium feature, listed several stocks that have high business predictability, low price-earnings-to-growth ratios and a high GF Score. GuruFocus’ exclusive grading scale has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performance of stocks based on backtesting analysis from 2006 to 2021. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest score. Likewise, each of the five rankings, financial strength, profitability, GF Value, growth and momentum, range from 0 to 10, with 10 as the highest score.

Grupa Kety

Shares of Grupa Kety ( WAR:KTY, Financial) traded around 616 zloty ($143.88), showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.87. The stock’s PEG ratio of 0.54 outperforms approximately 60% of global competitors.

The Polish aluminum manufacturing company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100, driven by a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10 and rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum despite financial strength ranking just 6 out of 10.

Grupa Kety’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and returns outperforming more than 94% of global competitors.

Teleperformance

Shares of Teleperformance ( XPAR:TEP, Financial) traded around 307.6 euros ($329.79), showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.85. The stock’s PEG ratio of 1.51 outperforms more than 51% of global competitors.

The French customer experience services company has a GF Score of 98 out of 100, driven by a momentum rank of 8 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and GF Value.

Inter Cars

Shares of Inter Cars ( WAR:CAR, Financial) traded around 412 zloty ($96.32), showing the stock is modestly overvalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.13. Despite this, the stock’s PEG ratio of 0.36 outperforms more than 83% of global competitors.

The Polish automobile parts company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability, growth and momentum despite financial strength ranking just 5 out of 10 and GF Value ranking 6 out of 10.

Eurofins Scientific

Stuttgart-listed shares of Eurofins Scientific ( STU:ESF0, Financial) traded around 85.68 euros ($91.84), showing the stock is fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.96. The stock’s PEG ratio of 0.83 outperforms more than 60% of global competitors.

The Luxembourg-based medical diagnostics and research company has a GF Score of 96 out of 100, driven by a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth despite the GF Value ranking 7 out of 10 and financial strength and momentum ranking just 6 out of 10.

SimCorp

Shares of SimCorp ( OCSE:SIM, Financial) traded around 543 Danish krone ($78.26), showing the stock is significantly undervalued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.67.

The Denmark-based software solutions company has a GF Score of 95 out of 100 on the back of a 10 out of 10 rank for profitability and growth and a rank of 8 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value despite momentum ranking just 4 out of 10.