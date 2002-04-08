Chembio Diagnostics Announces Election of Leslie Teso-Lichtman to Its Board of Directors

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Chembio) ( CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the election of Leslie Teso-Lichtman to its Board of Directors at Chembio’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



“We are excited to have Leslie join the Chembio Board of Directors,” said Richard Eberly, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Her significant experience in corporate financial leadership at global diagnostics companies will be an important asset as we strive to create value through our Global Competitiveness program by leveraging Chembio’s broad product portfolio and operations worldwide.”

Ms. Teso-Lichtman serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of CereVasc, Inc., where she is responsible for the accounting, finance, and treasury functions, including forecasting and capital planning. Previously, Ms. Teso-Lichtman served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer for Roche Diagnostics Hematology from 2011 to 2014, following Roche’s acquisition of her former employer Constitutional Medical Investors, Inc. Ms. Teso-Lichtman worked on the integration plan for the new company and to achieve milestones in connection with the acquisition. Prior to her time at Constitutional Medical, Ms. Teso-Lichtman held the role of Vice President and Controller at Cytyc Corporation, which was acquired by Hologic, Inc. in 2007, where she was responsible for all finance and accounting activities, including completing three acquisitions.

“I am thrilled to join the Chembio Board of Directors as the true value of point-of-care diagnostics has been realized and elevated in the global healthcare system,” said Ms. Teso-Lichtman. “Chembio has multiple differentiated platforms that benefit patient needs globally. I look forward to contributing as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.”

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing point-of-care tests used to detect and diagnose infectious diseases, including sexually transmitted disease, insect vector and tropical disease, COVID-19 and other viral and bacterial infections, enabling expedited treatment. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark, and the Chembio logo is Chembio’s trademark. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this release without ® or ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.

