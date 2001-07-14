INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Cognyte Software Ltd. (“Cognyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CGNT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 5, 2022, Cognyte reported its fourth quarter 2021 financial results, including revenue of $125 million, which was about $3.5 million below the midpoint of the Company’s own guidance. Cognyte cited "lower conversions within its product pipeline," along with supply chain issues. During the related conference call, Cognyte’s Chief Executive Officer stated that “a longer sales cycle [resulted] in the lower-than-expected bookings in Q4” and acknowledged that management “didn’t execute well.”

On this news, Cognyte’s stock fell $3.63, or 31.1%, to close at $8.03 per share on April 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Cognyte securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

