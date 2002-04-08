Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ALLEN, Texas, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation ( ATRI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share on its outstanding shares of Common Stock. This dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.

Contact:Jeffery Strickland
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(972) 390-9800
ti?nf=ODU1OTI2NiM0OTQ1NjM4IzIwODI5NjU=
Atrion-Corporation.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus