Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA). Stockholders will receive $2.20 for each share of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings stock that they hold. Innoviva currently owns approximately 60% of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings common stock. The transaction is valued at approximately $113 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

If you are a stockholder of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/ettx/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected], or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

favicon.png?sn=NY68041&sd=2022-05-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-entasis-therapeutics-holdings-inc-301554441.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY68041&Transmission_Id=202205241836PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY68041&DateId=20220524
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus