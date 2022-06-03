Jaguar Announces Voting Results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") ( TSX:JAG, Financial) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2022.

Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 28, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld William J. Kennedy 45,650,958 99.714% 130,928 0.286% Benjamin Guenther 45,637,687 99.685% 144,289 0.315% Luis Ricardo Miraglia 45,669,800 99.755% 112,176 0.245% Thomas Weng 42,751,072 93.380% 3,030,904 6.620% John Ellis 44,359,636 96.893% 1,422,340 3.107% Shastri Ramnath 45,667,502 99.750% 114,474 0.250% Mary-Lynn Oke 45,669,081 99.753% 112,895 0.247%

Other Items

Appointment of Auditors

The voting results for the appointment of the auditors of the Company, as well as authorizing the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration and the terms of their engagement, were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 47,993,169 99.325% 326,051 0.675%

Re-approval of Stock Option Plan (Majority of Minority)

The voting results for the ratification and re‐approval of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, and ratifying and approving certain stock option grants made thereunder, were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Not Eligible to Vote (Insiders) 40,793,723 89.267% 4,904,636 10.733% 83,617

Voting results for all resolutions can also be found under Jaguar's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar and Roça Grande Mines, and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

For further information please contact:

Vernon Baker

Chief Executive Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

[email protected]

416-847-1854

Hashim Ahmed

Chief Financial Officer

Jaguar Mining Inc.

[email protected]

416-847-1854

