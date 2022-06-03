Biophytis: Convening of Another Combined General Meeting at a Later Date

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, informs its shareholders that the combined Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 3, 2022 was unable to deliberate, as the required quorum was not reached.

The shareholders taking part in the vote owned collectively 23 514 980 shares, or 15.45% of the share capital, and 16.19% of the voting rights. The 20% quorum necessary for holding an ordinary AGM on first call and the 25% quorum necessary for holding an extraordinary General Meeting on first call have not been reached.

Therefore, in the absence of the quorum required to rule on the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions, none of the proposed resolutions have been put to the vote of the shareholders and the AGM is adjourned. Shareholders will therefore be invited to another combined AGM, on the second call, to be held at a later date with the same agenda.



The vote of shareholders who submitted their vote via the post, email or the Internet for the first general meeting remains valid and counted for the general meeting on the second call.



About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Sarconeos (BIO101), our leading drug candidate, is a small molecule, administered orally,) just achieved its phase 2 development as a treatment for sarcopenia in the United States and Europe (SARA-INT). It is also being studied in a clinical two-part Phase 2-3 study (COVA) for the treatment of severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19 in Europe, Latin America, and the US. A pediatric formulation of Sarconeos (BIO101) is being developed for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). The company is based in Paris, France, and Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth (Ticker: ALBPS -ISIN: FR0012816825) and the ADS (American Depositary Shares) are listed on Nasdaq (Ticker BPTS - ISIN: US09076G1040).

For more information visit www.biophytis.com



Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "predicts," "intends," "trends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Biophytis or not currently considered material by Biophytis. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. Please also refer to the "Risks and uncertainties the Company is to face" section from the Company's 2021 Full Year Report and as exposed in the "Risks Factors" section of form 20-F as well as other forms to be filed respectively with AMF and with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.



