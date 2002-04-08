Liquid Media Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) ( YVR) announced today that it has accepted the resignation of Ron Thomson from his director and officer roles with Liquid and its subsidiaries. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Thomson for his service to the Company, and wish him the best in his future endeavors.



About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. ( YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.

Further information:

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

[email protected]

Media requests:

Investor / Business

Adam Bello

Media & Analyst Relations Manager

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092 x 226

[email protected]

Industry

Jane Owen

Jane Owen PR

+1 (323) 819-1122

[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potentially" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events, and include such statements that Liquid will be able to deliver its end-to-end solution to IP creators. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory actions, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as additional risks disclosed in the Company’s annual and quarterly financial reports available at www.sedar.com and annual report on Form 20-F as well as other reports filed with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.