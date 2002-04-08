Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Enochian, Novartis, Teladoc, and Tupperware and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB), Novartis AG (: NVS), Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC), and Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ( ENOB)

On May 25, 2022, the United State Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, announced that the co-founder of Enochian was arrested Wednesday following a two-year investigation into a man who was kidnapped and found dead in January 2018. Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu is being charged with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, a resident of Vermont.

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell $2.17, or 37%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022.

Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian stock on May 18, 2022, for a total value of over $2 million.

Novartis AG (: NVS)

On May 5, 2022, Novartis “announced a temporary, voluntary suspension of production at its radioligand therapy production sites in Ivrea, Italy and Millburn, New Jersey.” The production halt was to “address potential quality issues identified in its manufacturing process.”

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell $2.06, or 2.3%, to close at $86.21 on May 5, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 31, 2022 STAT News published an article entitled “Documents show problems at Novartis facility where cancer drug production was halted.” The article reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cited deficiencies at the Company’s New Jersey facility following an inspection in late 2021, including a “concern that Novartis failed to notify customers about batches of Lutathera… that were distributed despite failing to meet quality specifications.”

On this news, Novartis’ stock fell sharply during intraday trading on May 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors further.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (: TDOC)

On April 27, 2022, Teladoc reported first quarter financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022. The company announced it was revising and lowering its 2022 outlook due to a “lower-than-expected” yield on the Company’s marketing spend and a net loss of $41.48 per share, which was attributed to a “non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion.”

Following this announcement, the company’s stock price dropped by $24.27 per share or more than 43% to close at $31.56 per share on April 28, 2022.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP)

On May 4, 2022, the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents; and net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.

On this news, the price of Tupperware shares declined by $5.76 per share, or approximately 32.16%, from $17.91 per share to close at $12.15 per share on May 4, 2022.

