Bausch + Lomb Will Release First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 8

27 minutes ago
PR Newswire

VAUGHAN, Ontario, May 25, 2022

VAUGHAN, Ontario, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, will release its first-quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Bausch + Lomb will host a conference call and live web cast at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. All materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch + Lomb website prior to the start of the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, June 8 2022



Time:

8:00 a.m. ET



Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2883/45732



Participant Event Dial-in:

+1 (888) 506-0062 (North America)

+1 (973) 528-0011 (International)



Participant Access Code:

535779



Replay Dial-in:

+1 (877) 481-4010 (North America)

+1 (919) 882-2331 (International)



Replay Passcode:

45732 (replay available until June 22, 2022)

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 Bausch & Lomb Incorporated or its affiliates.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Arthur Shannon

Lainie Keller

[email protected]

[email protected]


(908) 927-1198

Allison Ryan


[email protected]

Kristy Marks

(877) 354-3705 (toll free)

[email protected]

(908) 927-0735

(908) 927-0683

favicon.png?sn=NY68596&sd=2022-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bausch--lomb-will-release-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-june-8-301554579.html

SOURCE Bausch + Lomb Corporation

