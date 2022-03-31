INEO Announces Date for Investor Webinar for 2022 Fiscal Third Quarter Financial Results

PR Newswire

Investor Webinar scheduled for Monday May 30, 2022 at 10:00 am PT

SURREY, BC, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, will release its 2022 Fiscal Third Quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 prior to market open on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The Company will also hold a webinar to discuss its results and provide an outlook on the business, on the same day at 10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET). The call will be hosted by: Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Watkin, Chairman and President, and Pardeep S. Sangha, Head of Investor Relations.

Webinar Details:

Webinar Registration: https://bit.ly/INEO-Q3-2022



Date: May 30, 2022 Time:

10:00 am PT (1:00 pm ET) Dial-in: 778-907-2071 (Vancouver local)

647-374-4685 (Toronto local) Confirmation #: 854 3970 7912





About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ineo-announces-date-for-investor-webinar-for-2022-fiscal-third-quarter-financial-results-301554811.html

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.