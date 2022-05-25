LANDSEA HOMES CLOSES ON 149 HOMESITES FOR NEW COMMUNITY IN SANFORD, FLORIDA

PR Newswire

New community of high-quality, single-family homes in Seminole County will be called Kentucky Square

SANFORD, Fla., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it closed on 149 homesites in Sanford, Florida for a new community called Kentucky Square.

"We're excited to expand our presence in Sanford with the closing of these homesites for our new community called Kentucky Square," said Matt Orosz, Florida division president, Landsea Homes. "This is an important and growing submarket for us in Central Florida, and we look forward to providing additional opportunities for buyers to live in our high quality, sustainably designed homes."

Kentucky Square will offer single-family homes ranging from 1,700 square feet to 3,300 square feet, on 55-foot lots. Amenities will include a community pool with cabanas. Development is slated to begin later this year.

Sanford, Florida is conveniently located about halfway between Orlando and the beaches of Daytona Beach. Known as the "Historic Waterfront Gateway City," Sanford sits on the southern shore of Lake Monroe at the head of navigation on the St. Johns River.

With its 19th-century buildings, pristine waterfront, unique shops, and restaurants in its downtown riverwalk, residents will enjoy the charm and ambience of the city.

Sanford serves as the Florida home of the Auto Train and offers many entertainment options, including the restored Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, one of Florida's newest facilities for the performing arts.

Celery Oaks, a 103-home community by Landsea Homes also in Sanford, is in its final closeout phase.

For more information about all Landsea Homes communities in Florida, please visit: https://landseahomes.com/florida.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

