Sherwin-Williams to Hold Financial Community Presentation on June 8, 2022

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, May 25, 2022

CLEVELAND, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will hold its Financial Community Presentation in New York on June 8, 2022, at the event venue 583 PARK AVENUE. Scheduled presenters include Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Morikis, President and Chief Operating Officer Heidi Petz, Chief Financial Officer Allen Mistysyn and additional senior leadership. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET with a Q&A session and reception to follow. Register here to attend.

The presentation will be webcast simultaneously with accompanying slides. To access the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/ on the day of the event, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Financial Community Presentation. Copies of the Financial Community Presentation slides will be available after the presentations have concluded at https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/events-and-presentations/.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

[email protected]



Eric Swanson


Vice President, Investor Relations


Sherwin-Williams


Direct: 216.566.2766


[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=CL67576&sd=2022-05-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-hold-financial-community-presentation-on-june-8-2022-301554438.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

