Repligen Corporation to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation ( RGEN, Financial), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will be participating at three upcoming investor conferences.



Annual Institutional Investor conference being held June 1. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. William Blair’s 42 nd Annual Growth Stock Conference being held in Chicago June 6-9. Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview on June 7, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. CDT.

Annual Growth Stock Conference being held in Chicago June 6-9. Tony J. Hunt, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview on June 7, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. CDT. Jefferies’ Global Healthcare Conference being held in New York June 8-10. Jon K. Snodgres, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present a company overview on June 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the William Blair and Jefferies conference presentations will be accessible through Repligen’s Investor Relations website at www.repligen.com, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

