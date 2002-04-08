Sensei Biotherapeutics to Participate in Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. ( SNSE), an immunotherapy company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer, today announced that John Celebi, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, NY and virtually, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. ET.



A webcast of Sensei’s presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Sensei website. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event. Registration for the live webcast is available here.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( SNSE) is an immuno-oncology company that focuses on overturning the body’s tolerance of cancer cells and directing its defenses against them. Sensei has developed two unique approaches to develop highly selective therapeutics – its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, which disables checkpoints and other immunosuppressive signals in the tumor microenvironment to unleash existing T cells against tumors, and the ImmunoPhage™ platform, which trains new T cells to recognize and kill malignant cells. Using its TMAb platform, the company is developing SNS-101, a fully human antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively only within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also using its platforms to develop preclinical programs targeting multiple solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

