Liquid Media Announces Results of Voting at Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) ( YVR) today announced results of voting on all resolutions presented to its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2022 (the “Meeting”).



A total of 7,979,206 common shares, or 41.56% of the 19,199,146 issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as-at the record date of the Meeting of April 1, 2022, were voted at the Meeting. All nominees for the Company’s Class III directors were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Joshua Jackson 4,778,537 97.689% 0 0.000% 113,053 2.311% Stephen Jackson 4,749,947 97.104% 0 0.000% 141,643 2.896%



In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:

Setting the number of directors of the Company at five;

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company;

Approval of the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and

Approval of the consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one post-consolidation common share for up to four pre-consolidation common shares.

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. ( YVR) is a business solutions company empowering independent IP creators. Liquid’s end-to-end solution will enable professional video (film/TV and streaming) creation, packaging, financing, delivery, and monetization, empowering IP creators to take their professional content from inception through the entire process to monetization. Liquid’s blockchain framework, developed with Eluvio, enables independent producers and content creators to leverage blockchain technology and NFTs to reach new audiences, achieve lower-cost, decentralized distribution, sell merchandise and other special access experiences, and broadcast directly to global audiences on their own terms.

Additional information is available at www.LiquidMediaGroup.co.

