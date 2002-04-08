AvePoint Recognized for Channel Ecosystem Leadership and Innovation

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint ( AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced a number of awards recognizing the momentum of its channel program, a key growth vector for the company. AvePoint’s managed service provider (MSP) business, primarily focused on the SMB market, continues to grow in the triple-digits, and is expected to reach 10 percent of the company’s total ARR by the end of the year, as reported in Q1 2022 earnings.

In the past three months, AvePoint has been awarded the following recognitions:

In the first quarter of 2022, AvePoint added new system integrators, value-added resellers, and distributors, including D&H, a leading technology distributor of IT solutions in North America. Strategic distribution partners like D&H play a pivotal role in expanding AvePoint’s partner channel, enabling the company to continue to scale and deliver cloud services.

Today, AvePoint is sold through over 100 cloud marketplaces and distributors globally, including leaders like Ingram Micro, Arrow, TD Synnex, rhipe and ALSO, across 7 continents. AvePoint also collaborates with large systems integrators across the globe to power their solutions.



AvePoint continued introducing enhancements to its growing network of partners around the world, leading to increased adoption and deployment of digital collaboration security technology:

AvePoint Certification Program: Since launching in February, hundreds of partners have utilized the program to better administer secure collaboration environments, design custom cloud solutions, and differentiate themselves in the market.

Since launching in February, hundreds of partners have utilized the program to better administer secure collaboration environments, design custom cloud solutions, and differentiate themselves in the market. Partner Technical Advisory Council (PTAC): Quarterly PTAC meetings continue to provide valuable feedback that inform platform improvements and new functionality.

Quarterly PTAC meetings continue to provide valuable feedback that inform platform improvements and new functionality. Elements Managed Services Platform Advancements: Ransomware detection within Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, the ransomware warranty for MSPs, and upgrades to information management and migration capabilities have all been integrated into the platform.

Ransomware detection within Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, the ransomware warranty for MSPs, and upgrades to information management and migration capabilities have all been integrated into the platform. Renewals Visibility and Automation for Partners: With more insight into their customers’ journeys, partners are reporting an increase in net retention rates and customer lifetime value.

Recently, AvePoint named Janet Schijns to its Board of Directors, reflecting the company’s focus on growing its channel business. Schijns’ experience leading channel programs and disruptive go-to-market strategies for over two decades provide AvePoint a unique perspective as the company continues to scale its global channel.

“Since launching our global partner program last July, we have seen tremendous growth in our channel business, which is in line with our geographic and market segment expansion,” said Jason Beal, SVP, Global Channel and Partner Ecosystems. “Each accolade is a testament to the entire team’s hard work and dedication to expanding our channel ecosystem, so that we can help more businesses collaborate with confidence.”

To learn more about the AvePoint Global Partner Program please visit https://www.avepoint.com/partners.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.