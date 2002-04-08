Open For Business: Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Introduces Head of Cultivation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce an historical milestone in the Company’s road to commercialization with the successful completion of its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms.

With the vast availability of Optimi’s newly acquired genetics and recent amendment to its Health Canada’s Dealer’s Licence, Optimi is positioned to lead the industry in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms and is ready to deliver on the Company’s promise of building a future where natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

“It has been an amazing two-year journey getting to where we are today,” said Bill Ciprick, Optimi CEO. “Having now cultivated our first grow of psilocybin and functional mushrooms to a GMP standard, we are excited to be at full operational capacity and will proceed with domestic and international supply agreements with drug development companies and patients through the Special Access Program (SAP).”

Parties interested in purchasing Optimi psilocybin and functional products should send an email to [email protected] where a member of the sales team will respond within 24 hours.

Ciprick credits the Company’s success on the hard work of Optimi Chief Science Officer, Justin Kirkland, and new Head of Cultivation, Todd Henderson.

Henderson, an Alberta born Metis proud of his Cree heritage, started cultivating mushrooms in 1991 at the age of 15 after spending his summer on the Grouard Reserve near High Prairie Alberta. It was there that his father’s cousin Edgar instructed him in the medicine of mushrooms and helped him find clarity and wisdom from the Great Spirit, Kitchi Manitou.

“That summer, I was sent home with spore prints as a way to honour my ancestors and pass my knowledge on to a new generation – it is the way of our people,” said Henderson. “We are living in extraordinary times, and I believe the lessons of my father and Edgar serve a bigger purpose in helping all people heal from the mental health crisis we see today. I am grateful that Optimi has given me this opportunity to share my knowledge. I am Cree! Neya Nehiyaw,” concluded Henderson.

Henderson supervised the eight-week cultivation process at the Company’s 20,000 square foot, technologically scaled EU-GMP grow facilities in Princeton, British Columbia, and will be giving public tours of his work at Optimi’s Grand Opening celebration on May 27th.

For those interested in attending the in-person event or via livestream should contact event organizer, Michael Kydd, at [email protected].

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health is a homegrown, Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose to produce scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural GMP grade psilocybin across the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also been granted a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

