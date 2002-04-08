Oatly Launches One-Hour Delivery in Los Angeles and New York City

MALMO, Sweden, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB ( OTLY) (“Oatly” or the “Company”), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, announced today that it now offers one-hour delivery of a selection of its best-selling oat-based products, including oat milk and frozen non-dairy dessert pints and novelties in Los Angeles and New York City through popular food delivery apps. Powered by REEF Kitchens, the culinary and retail application within REEF Technology, consumers can order Oatly products through branded storefronts on Postmates, UberEats, DoorDash and Grubhub.



“We’re incredibly excited about this launch and the ability to get Oatly products into the hands of our consumers in LA and NYC within mere moments,” said Mike Messersmith, President, Oatly North America. “These cities have proved their love of oatmilk, being early adopters of Oatly, and we’re thrilled that as we grow, we can expand access to our products where and how consumers want to shop for them, in an easy and convenient way.”

Oatly pioneered the oatmilk category and the wave of consumer adoption that’s taken place in the U.S. market since first launching in the region in 2017. With continued, unprecedented demand throughout the country via retail, specialty coffee and foodservice partners, Oatly is now taking its product availability one step further. Those in Los Angeles and New York City can now, via the simple tap of a button, await the deliciousness of Oatly products to arrive at their doorstep after a craving sets in, or when they simply find their carton of Oatly oatmilk or non-frozen dessert running dangerously low.

“Oatly is a fan-favorite brand that delivers a diversity of plant-based alternative options, from frozen desserts to their delicious staple oatmilk,” said Kenneth Rourke, President of Kitchens and Retail, REEF Technology. “We believe our partnership will give diehards and new consumers alike a more convenient way to enjoy Oatly’s products.”

The Menu

Non-Dairy Frozen Novelty Bars (New): Vanilla, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Strawberry

Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert Pints: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Mint Chip, Coffee

64oz Chilled Oatmilk: Original, Low Fat, Full Fat, Chocolate

32oz Chilled: Barista Edition

Oatly products available for one-hour delivery are priced at standard MSRPs. Added service fees may vary based on the delivery app used. In addition to availability on major apps now, Oatly expects to launch one-hour delivery in LA and NYC directly via Oatly.com later this year.

