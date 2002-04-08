Varonis Achieves Cloud Security Alliance STAR Certification

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. ( VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced it achieved certification in the Cloud Security Alliance's Security, Trust, Assurance and Risk (CSA STAR) registry, a public resource that details security controls for providers of cloud solutions and services.



The certification confirms that Varonis successfully completed CSA's STAR Level 1 security assessment for DatAdvantage Cloud, Varonis' cloud-hosted solution that protects data in mission-critical SaaS and IaaS platforms.

"Varonis is proud to announce acceptance into the CSA STAR registry," said Guy Shamilov, CISO, Varonis. "Security and privacy go hand-in-hand, and our latest certification demonstrates Varonis' commitment to ensuring our cloud security solutions meet rigorous standards of excellence."

In addition to its CSA STAR Level 1 Certification, Varonis announced the successful completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC®) 2 Type 2 audit in January. Varonis also holds ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018, ISO/IEC 27701, and NIAP Common Criteria certifications.

View Varonis' CSA STAR assessment here: https://cloudsecurityalliance.org/star/registry/varonis-systems-inc/.

