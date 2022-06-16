Metra Selling Prime Acreage in Crystal Lake, IL on GovDeals

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metra Commuter Railroad is selling a vacant 2.53-acre parcel in Crystal Lake, IL on GovDeals, the leading online auction platform for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, including real estate, to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide. The property will be at auction until Thursday, June 16, 2022.



Located at 581 Congress Parkway, Crystal Lake, IL, zoned for manufacturing and being sold as-is, the parcel is a portion of PIN 19-04-426-004. Metra is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $7,000 bid deposit prior to placing a bid.

This is the first real estate sale from Metra who has previously used the GovDeals platform to sell rail equipment, automobiles, SUVs, scrap metal, and other types of surplus since 2017. Choosing to sell surplus real estate online allows Metra to benefit from the increased exposure and safe environment that a virtual auction provides.

“We’re excited to offer surplus real estate in addition to our other surplus on the GovDeals platform. This property is located within yards of a Metra commuter station on Pingree Road, which can provide direct commuter service to downtown Chicago,” said a Metra representative.

To view more information on the 2.53 Acre Vacant Parcel, please visit GovDeals. To bid on this property or any asset on GovDeals, potential buyers must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate properties. GovDeals specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. GovDeals is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services ( LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. GovDeals buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.