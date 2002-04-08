WISeKey Generates the First Ever NFT From Space at Davos Minting a Series of NFTs in WISe.ART Marketplace

Through the WISeSat constellation WISeKey will enable the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through secure telecommunication means. The space based NFT ecosystem assures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation.

WISeKey successfully launched its First IoT series of Picosatellites WISeSat–1 and WISeSat–2 on January 13, 2022 with SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare Mission Aboard a Falcon 9 Vehicle.

GENEVA, – May 25, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, Blockchain and IoT company, today announced that it has generated at Davos an NFT from space during the WISeKey Davos event. The NFT was captured by the WISeSat satellite station in South Spain city of La Linea at the LLG4ir.com Center of Excellence connected via an encrypted line to a Davos blockchain server and minted on WISe.ART NFT Marketplace.

Through the WISeSat constellation WISeKey is enable the direct connection of satellites to IoT devices for NFT authentication, completing the connection cycle from space to device through a secure telecommunication means. The space based NFT ecosystem assures personal and secure authentication capabilities through the global WISeSat constellation. This solution can be used in multiple industrial applications to: optimize productivity across industries through predictive maintenance on equipment and machinery, create truly smart homes with connected appliances, and provide critical communication between devices including autonomous vehicles, self-driving cars and trucks and smart homes. The possibilities are endless. For more information visit WISeSat.Space.

WISeKey will offer this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data and transactions.

Last year WISeKey filed a patent application that ensures the provenance, authenticity, persistence, and long-term value of NFTs minted on Blockchains using this method. During the minting process, this method ensures that the NFT process is not corrupt, incomplete, or ambiguous. In general, there is a high confidence in the ability of a blockchain to preserve and store the public key and digital signature information of the NFT along with any subsequent transaction data over a long period of time and at the same time authenticate and secure its value.

NFTs that are not created using WISeKey’s patented method will not contain the necessary information to ensure that the minter of the NFT was the originator or possessor of the object at the time of minting or had authority to mint the NFT. As a result, the long-term value of the NFT is diminished, if the rights of the minter are not identified and established, the moment the NFT is created.

Additionally, the information associated with an NFT not created using WISeKey’s patented method, can easily degrade over long periods of time. For example, over several decades or even over centuries the owner of an NFT, their descendants, and others may find it difficult to discern whether an NFT is authentic or what object the NFT is associated with, or the location where the object itself is located. There is no assurance that the NFT itself will preserve its ability to authenticate the associated object or that its association with the object will be preserved.

In order to solve these technical problems, the methods protected by WISeKey’s patent application define the structure, composition, and minting process of an authenticatable and persistent NFT to establish and maintain long-term value as well as corresponding systems implementing these methods.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

