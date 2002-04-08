Mondelēz International to Present at the 2022 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference on June 1

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. ( MDLZ) announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2022 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, on June 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

