NextPlay to Present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational June 7-9

SUNRISE, FL, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NextPlay Technologies, Inc. ( NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has been invited to present at the 2022 LD Micro Invitational being held in-person at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California on June 7-9, 2022.

NextPlay is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 7, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time) and will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. Mark Vange, NextPlay Chief Technology Officer, and the company’s director of corporate development, Richard Marshall, will represent NextPlay at the Conference.

Register for the Conference here.

Management will discuss the company’s synergistic acquisitions transforming the company’s next-generation technology platforms for growth and market expansion.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NextPlay, submit your request via the links provided upon your registration for the conference or visit ldinv12.mysequire.com for more information.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is for the Texas Rangers to win the World Series and serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information, go to www.ldmicro.com.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. ( NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay’s engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of its existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.nextplaytechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.

Company Contacts:

Richard Marshall

Director of Corporate Development

Tel (954) 888-9779

Email: [email protected]