AMSC to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on June 1, 2022

AYER, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC ( AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability of the Navy’s fleet, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors and covering analysts beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, June 2, 2022. On this call, management will discuss market trends, and the Company’s recent accomplishments, financial results, and business outlook.



Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://www.amsc.com. To preregister for the call, go to ClickToJoin. Callers who click on the link will be able to enter their information to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may preregister 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 888-394-8218 or 323-794-2588 and using conference ID 4095203.

A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference passcode 4095203.

