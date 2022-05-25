In it for the Long Haul, Frito-Lay® Doubles Down on Commitment to Transportation Industry

PR Newswire

Apprenticeship programs, first-day benefits, same-day return trips and financial and mental wellness offerings increase driver recruitment and retention

PLANO, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo® and leader in the trucking industry, today announced its revitalized commitment to truck driver retention and comprehensive well-being through enhanced benefits for its network of nearly 20,000 Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and non-CDL drivers. Frito-Lay owns one of the largest private fleets in the nation and places a strong focus on creating lasting careers for its drivers, maintaining an industry-low attrition rate of less than 20% in addition to offering a robust list of benefits to its drivers.

"Frito-Lay has a long-standing dedication to its employees, and truck drivers are no exception," said Patrick McLaughlin, chief human relations officer, PepsiCo Foods North America. "The fabric of who we are comes from our people, and we are committed to fostering a culture where each of us feels seen, heard, respected, and secure, inspiring one another on and off the clock."

Frito-Lay currently leads the transportation industry in "home time," where 90% of trips are completed within the same day, and also offers its drivers:

competitive salaries

generous sign-on bonuses, and

health insurance packages that begin the first day of employment, with no wait period.

All drivers are eligible for 401k enrollment, complete with employer match as well as a pension benefit. Frito-Lay holds education at the forefront of its employee development strategy, offering scholarship opportunities, education assistance for degree and vocational programs, as well as assistance for parents of college-bound children.

Commitment Recognized by U.S. Department of Transportation

Frito-Lay's efforts to create a registered apprenticeship program was recently recognized by the White House in April 2022. Frito-Lay answered the call to partner with both the Department of Transportation and the Department of Labor during the White House's 90-day challenge to develop new Registered Apprenticeship programs and put more well-trained drivers on the road in good trucking jobs.

In December 2021, the Biden Administration recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the longstanding workforce challenges in the trucking industry and announced their Trucking Action Plan to strengthen America's trucking workforce. One of the immediate actions was the Administration kicking off a 90-day challenge to accelerate the expansion of registered apprenticeship programs. The Administration cites Registered Apprenticeships as the gold-standard of workforce training programs and believes expanding this program to the trucking sector is critical for ensuring high-quality training for new drivers and allowing employers develop and retain a skilled and safe workforce.

"As we work to fill jobs through The Trucking Action Plan, its larger goal is to set the standard that mental health and wellness should no longer be a unique offering, but rather an expectation for employers in order to help employees live better emotionally, physically, and financially," said Laura Maxwell, senior vice president, supply chain, PepsiCo Foods North America.

"We employ some of the best drivers in the industry, and we remain committed to ensuring we remain competitive when it comes to compensation, retention and well-being."

These best-in-class drivers include employees among a network of nearly 3,000 who have held decades-long careers with the organization, and even those who have been recognized for driving between 1 and 2 million safe miles without ever having an accident – an accomplishment many drivers do not achieve. A key component of driver retention at Frito-Lay is evolving as the workforce evolves, and with that comes growth and development opportunities at every level of the business. These include mentorship for new drivers, funding for those obtaining their Commercial Driver's License (CDL), opportunities for seasoned drivers to facilitate safety trainings, as well as opportunities to support at the federal level through auditing Department of Transportation documentation. For more information, please visit www.pepsicojobs.com.

