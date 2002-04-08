Tactile Medical to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) ( TCMD, Financial), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of patients with underserved chronic diseases at home, today announced that management will participate in the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, which is being held at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, Il from June 6th-9th. Management will host a presentation with investors followed by a breakout session on Tuesday, June 7th at 1:20 p.m. Central Time.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Webcasts” section of the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tactilemedical.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

