Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, May 25, 2022 -- Rapid7, Inc . ( RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that management will be presenting at the following conferences:



The William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and a replay will be available for a limited time under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com .

