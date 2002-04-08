Crown Castle to Present at Nareit's REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Nareit’s REITweek: 2022 Investor Conference. The presentation will be broadcast over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 30 minutes. Registration and access to the presentation will be provided on the Nareit REITweek website at: Nareit’s REITweek.



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.