Neuronetics to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

MALVERN, Pa., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. ( STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurological health disorders, today announced that Keith Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Furlong, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer will present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference. The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:20pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression or OCD, Neuronetics’ NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today’s leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder in adults with over 4.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment option that aims to produce extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

