INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Abbott Laboratories' Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ABT

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott”) (: ABT) breached their fiduciary duties to Abbott and its shareholders. If you are an Abbott shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew with Scott+Scott for additional information at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].



Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Abbott’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Abbott in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Abbott, and whether Abbott and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On May 16, 2022, the U.S. filed a lawsuit and proposed consent decree against Abbott claiming that Abbott manufactured powdered infant formula under conditions and using practices that failed to comply with regulations designed to ensure the quality and safety of infant formula.

What You Can Do

If you are an Abbott shareholder, you may have legal claims against Abbott’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or [email protected].

