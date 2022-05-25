CarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer Expands to Five New States

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus ( CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced the rollout of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer to five additional states – Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, and Washington. The offering, which allows consumers to seamlessly sell their cars online, is now available in 32 states in addition to Washington D.C., covering approximately 85% of the country’s population.



CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is the only platform of its kind to combine the power of CarGurus’ 31 million unique average monthly visitors in the U.S. with CarOffer’s automotive wholesale bid system. The solution allows consumers to present their vehicle for sale online and instantly receive the highest bid from a network of thousands of dealers across the country. Once the consumer accepts the offer and uploads the necessary documentation, they are able to schedule a pick-up for their car, allowing them to complete the sale process fully from home. For dealers, this provides a new inventory acquisition channel of vehicles from across the country during a time when they are facing challenges to get vehicles on their lots.

“With CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, both consumers and dealers have benefitted tremendously from its ease of use, and we’re building on this incredible momentum with this latest geographic expansion,” said Sam Zales, President and Chief Operating Officer at CarGurus. “By harnessing CarOffer’s Buying Matrix technology, we’ve been able to offer a hassle-free way for consumers to access top-dollar bids and for dealers to obtain new vehicles.”

“CarGurus and CarOffer have executed over and over at a high level to deliver these cars,” said Aaron Sanchez, General Manager at Principle Auto BMW of Corpus Christi. “If you’re looking for another avenue to acquire inventory, this is a great way to do it.”

For the latest information on and availability of CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, please visit CarGurus.com.

