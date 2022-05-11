MHIENG Establishes Branch Office in Canada Focused on Decarbonization Business

TOKYO, May 11, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Ltd. (MHIENG), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group company, has newly established a branch office in western Canada to conduct business relating to decarbonization. Located in Calgary in the province of Alberta, the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Calgary Branch Office will enhance the company's presence in the region by performing timely operations to introduce its carbon capture technologies, a field in which MHIENG holds a top global market share. Establishment of the new branch office is part of MHI Group's energy transition program integrating its comprehensive expertise in carbon capture.

Canada is highly proactive in pursuing environmental protection and is a promising market for Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) advancement. In 2019, the country introduced a federal carbon tax, with plans calling for progressive tax increases through 2030.



Further, multiple subsidy programs have been launched on the provincial level to support CCUS projects. Numerous potential projects are currently being studied across the country, namely Alberta and Saskatchewan province, concurrently with development of CCUS infrastructure including transportation and storage.



MHIENG's new branch office in Canada will further enable MHI Group to respond swiftly to local market trends and customer needs. MHI Group also bolsters the sales capabilities of the other regional departments that are in charge of advancing the decarbonization business in the US (MHIA) and Europe (Decarbonization Business Department, MHI-EMEA, established July 2021).

MHI Group is currently strengthening its position in the Energy Transition, and the development of a CO2 solutions ecosystem is a core component of that initiative. CCUS is garnering attention as an effective means for realizing a carbon neutral society.



Supporting the group's strategy on the Energy Transition, MHIENG, as a leading company in the decarbonization area, will continue to help achieve wide-scale greenhouse gas emission reduction by introducing its high-performance CO2 capture technology globally. It will also press ahead in developing new proprietary technologies to contribute to global environment protection.

