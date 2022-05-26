PR Newswire

JACKSON, Miss., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company", "EastGroup") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share payable on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock on June 30, 2022. This dividend is the 170th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $4.40 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 29 consecutive years and has increased it 26 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 10 years.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a S&P Mid-Cap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 52.4 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-170th-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-301556046.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties