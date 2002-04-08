ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enochian BioSciences Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) ( ENOB), a company that purports to be a biotechnology company.



On May 26, 2022, the Wall Street Journal published a story titled “Biotech Founder Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Scheme” in which it reported that “[t]he co-founder of Enochian BioSciences Inc. was arrested this week after being indicted on charges he was involved in a murder-for-hire scheme that led to the death of a Vermont man in 2018.” The article further reported that “Serhat Gumrukcu, 39 years old, was arrested on Tuesday after being charged by a grand jury with conspiring to commission a murder that resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, who was found dead in a snowbank several miles from his Vermont residence, the U.S. attorney for Vermont said on Wednesday.”

Following this news, shares of Enochian declined from a closing price on May 24, 2022 of $5.87 per share, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022, a decline of $2.17 per share, or over 36%, on heavier than usual volume.

