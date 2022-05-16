MiX Telematics Sees Significant Customer Expansion in South America

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SÃO PAULO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT), leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce the subscriber expansion of two significant customers in South America.

The first company specializes in the distribution and supply of industrial gases. Their history spans over 80 years, reaching 50 countries and servicing 170,000 customers in over 30 industries. Their relationship with MiX began in Brazil, comprising MiX's premium telemetry solution and MiX Vision AI, the artificial intelligence and machine learning-based video solution. The expansion takes the total subscriber number to over 250 connections in Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, and Argentina. Further expansion is anticipated in Colombia, Chile, and Mexico.

The company's key reasons for selecting MiX are to optimize driving safety and reduce the risk of collisions, with the decision to expand their coverage with MiX due to having experienced significant improvement in driving behavior.

The second organization is one of Brazil's largest road infrastructure management companies, handling nearly 2,000 miles of road across the country. The expansion with MiX takes their fleet coverage to over 200 subscribers.

"With significant expansions for these two important customers in the industrial gases and road management industries respectively, MiX is enhancing its reputation in the Latin America region. We are providing the premium experience that our customers expect from a telemetry company of MiX's caliber," says Luiz Munhoz, Managing Director for MiX Telematics Brazil.

