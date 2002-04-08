Armstrong World Industries to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
LANCASTER, Pa., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of ceiling and wall solutions, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Vic Grizzle will participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, May 11 at 12:10 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Armstrong website at armstrongworldindustries.com and a replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (

AWI, Financial) is a leader in the design and manufacture of innovative ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. With $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021, AWI has nearly 3,000 employees and a manufacturing network of 15 facilities, plus six facilities dedicated to its WAVE joint venture.

Contacts
Investors: Theresa Womble, [email protected] or (717) 396-6354
Media: Jennifer Johnson, [email protected] or (866) 321-6677


