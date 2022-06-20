HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Pending

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (: LICY) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors have the opportunity to lead the case.



Class Period: Feb. 16, 2021 – Mar. 23, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 20, 2022

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (: LICY) Securities Fraud Class Action:

Li-Cycle has assured investors that its SPAC merger with Peridot in Aug. 2021 would enable it to “fully fund” its growth plans and has touted its “robust customer network” as supportive of 2021 – 2025 cumulative $985 million EBITDA (inclusive of off-take agreements with Traxys North America, which would generate $300 million/year of revenue).

The complaint alleges Defendants made misleading statements or failed to disclose: (1) Traxys, Li-Cycle’s largest “customer” is merely a broker that tries to sell Li-Cycle’s product to end customers; (2) Li-Cycle engaged in highly questionable related party transactions; (3) Li-Cycle’s mark-to-model accounting gave a false impression of growth; (4) a significant portion of the Company’s revenues were derived from simply marking up receivables on products that had not been sold; (5) Li-Cycle’s gross margins have likely been negative since inception; and, (6) the Company will likely require an additional $1 billion of funding to support its planned growth.

According to the complaint, Defendants’ statements were brought into question when Blue Orca Capital published a scathing report on Mar. 24, 2022, likening Li-Cycle’s accounting to Enron’s and concluding the Company improperly recognized up to 45% of the Company’s recent reported quarterly revenues because they were derived from inflating receivables for unsold products. Blue Orca also observed that Traxys is not really a customer, the Company’s cash burn is so severe that it requires about $1 billion additional funding, and the Company diverted $529,902 to its founders’ family through questionable related party transactions.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Li-Cycle cooked its books,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

