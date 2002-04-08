Sound Community Bank Named Top Performing Bank and Top Philanthropist

SEATTLE, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank is pleased to announce it placed 191st on American Banker magazine’s list of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the nation. Ranking was based on a three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

About the Corporate Philanthropist Award

The Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) annually recognizes the top corporate philanthropists and ranks these in the categories of small, medium, and large companies, based on annual revenue.

Of the small-sized companies who made the list, Sound Community Bank placed second. This accolade recognizes both money and time companies provide helping to sustain our communities. Sound Community Bank’s contributions to non-profit organizations were acknowledged at the annual Corporate Citizenship Awards hosted by the PSBJ on May 19, 2022.

“At Sound Community Bank we believe we have a responsibility to sustain the communities where we do business. To be recognized as a top performing bank financially, while still making a meaningful contribution of time and money demonstrates we are true to our values. We are proud to be good corporate citizens,” remarked Laurie Stewart, President and CEO.

About Sound Community Bank

Established in 1953, Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Jefferson, Clallam, and Jefferson Counties, and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( SFBC). At March 31, 2022, Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. reported total assets of $958.9 million.

