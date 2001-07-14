TDCX Thailand Launches Training Program to Equip Agents With the Top Skills Needed By 2025

TDCX Thailand, an award-winning digital customer experience solutions provider for innovative technology and other blue-chip companies, today announced the launch of a leadership training program to upskill its customer experience professionals in the areas of critical thinking, problem-solving and agility. These are among the top skills that are needed by 2025 as identified in a report by the World Economic Forum1.

The program is being launched as the pace of technology adoption accelerates in the wake of the pandemic and customer expectations for prompt and effective problem resolution increase.

TDCX Thailand’s training program will equip its employees with the skills and knowledge to respond to customer needs more effectively and efficiently while gaining the skills required to remain relevant in the future. It will also instill leadership and management skills to prepare employees for roles of higher seniority.

One key enabler in delivering the training is TDCX’s digital learning platform, FLASH Learn. Interactive and engaging through the adoption of gamification principles, FLASH Learn provides flexibility to access the training on-demand and at the employee’s own pace. This is particularly important as TDCX adopts a hybrid work approach. According to a study2, 71 per cent of employees expect access to online learning platforms for skills enhancement at their own pace when working remotely. The use of online learning also provides the company with analytics on how employees are responding to the training, allowing for refinement.

The program will include in-person training to ensure that employees achieve the desired learning outcomes and apply them in their roles. Employees will spend a total of 40 hours to complete the training program. This is in addition to training that is directly related to their roles. In 2021, TDCX Thailand employees spent an average of 59 hours on training.

After completing the training program, employees will be equipped with coaching, leadership and management competencies. Employees will then put these skills in practice through on-the-job training. They will also have opportunities to take on more senior roles.

Reinforces TDCX Thailand’s commitment to grooming its people

The initiative reiterates TDCX Thailand’s commitment to accelerate the careers of its people.

Thailand is important in TDCX’s network of delivery centers in Asia, Europe and Latin America, serving as a hub as the company eyes the fast-growing CLMV countries of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV).

TDCX Thailand has seen an increase in demand for customer experience services that require native speakers from those markets. At the end of 2021, TDCX Thailand doubled its number of agents and achieved a 32 per cent increase in revenue over the previous year.

Ms Angie Tay, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, Singapore, Thailand, China and Korea, said, “Thailand is an attractive location for outsourced customer experience services given its skilled workforce, abundance of talent and its role as a gateway to the CLMV markets. As more companies look to tap opportunities arising from the CLMV and Thailand’s growing markets, we anticipate stronger demand for our services. That demand is expected to be fueled by high-growth, new economy companies who tend to be asset-light and thus require the support of partners such as TDCX who can deliver quality customer experience outcomes and scale up quickly to meet their expansion needs.

“To ensure that we are strongly positioned to meet this demand, we are proactively upskilling our people in Thailand so that they are ready to take on complex work as consumer expectations increase. This will enable us to meet two objectives – to support our clients in delivering high customer satisfaction levels and to provide our people with fulfilling careers.

One of TDCX’s employees who has benefitted from earlier training programs is Ms Onnicha Yomdee, a team leader for the Thai team. She joined the company as a Community Operations Specialist two years ago and is now a team leader.

“While I only joined TDCX two years ago, I have been given the opportunity to take on different roles and broaden my skillsets. At every step of the way, I was provided the necessary training to ensure that I had a strong understanding of what is required and the capabilities required to succeed in the role.

“As I gained more experience, I realized that there is a difference between a ‘super-agent’ who is well-versed in managing customer queries and a team leader. In addition to having product knowledge, it is also essential to be able to think critically, to coach team members and to problem-solve. The training I received opened my mind and showed me what it would take for me to progress in my career. Today, I am proud to say that with the skills I gained and the support of my manager, I am now a team leader and I look forward to becoming a mentor to share my experience with my colleagues,” Ms Yomdee said.

About TDCX Inc.

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 15,000 employees across 26 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain and Colombia. For more information, please visit: www.tdcx.com.

1 Source: The Future of Jobs Report, 2020, World Economic Forum. https%3A%2F%2Fwww3.weforum.org%2Fdocs%2FWEF_Future_of_Jobs_2020.pdf+%0A

2 Source: The Future of work: From remote to hybrid, Capgemini. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.capgemini.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2FReport-The-Future-of-Work.pdf

