Verona Pharma to Host KOL Event on June 16, 2022

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc ( VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), today announces it will host an in-person KOL event for analysts and investors on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 8:00 AM ET, in New York.



Verona Pharma’s KOL event will feature presentations from management and a discussion with key opinion leaders on the COPD treatment landscape, including unmet needs, the treatment paradigm, and how ensifentrine could potentially help to address these issues. Key opinion leaders, Igor Bajaktarevic, MD, Medical Director, COPD Program, UCLA Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine and Jill Ohar, MD, Professor of Medicine, Wake Forest University, will share their perspectives.

Verona Pharma expects to announce top-line Phase 3 ENHANCE data in COPD in the third quarter of 2022 and around the end of 2022.

A webcast of the event will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Top-line data are expected in the third quarter of 2022 and around the end of 2022.

If successfully developed and approved, ensifentrine has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the development of ensifentrine and the progress and timing of clinical trials and data, the potential for ensifentrine to be a first-in-class phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 inhibitor and to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases to combine bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory effects in one compound, and the potential of ensifentrine in the treatment of COPD, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases, as well as the potential of the DPI and pMDI formulations of ensifentrine.

For further information please contact: