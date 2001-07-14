DMS Names Insurance Industry Leader Billy Hubbard SVP of Strategic Accounts

Digital+Media+Solutions%2C+Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions, announced that insurance marketing leader Billy Hubbard has been named Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts.

With a track record renowned for delivering profitable, scalable growth and improved business operations, Hubbard is highly regarded as a gifted and experienced leader in the insurance space. Along with significant expertise in insurance digital marketing and property and casualty insurance, Hubbard brings an impressive reputation for strategic partnership development and execution sustained throughout his 20-year career, including service in the U.S. Navy.

DMS CEO+Joe+Marinucci said, “We’re honored to welcome Billy as both an industry leader and veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces to DMS.” Joe continued, “Billy brings best-in-class expertise in strategic partnerships and new business growth. The addition of Billy to the DMS team allows us to accelerate our commitment to driving innovation and delivering success aligned with our roadmap for growth.”

In his role as Senior Vice President, Strategic Accounts, Hubbard will report to DMS EVP of Insurance, Taryn+Lomas, and focus primarily on the DMS Insurance division. DMS Insurance connects the nation’s leading insurance providers and agents with customers and near customers.

Lomas said, “The addition of Billy to our leadership team is a deeper expansion of DMS into the insurance vertical. We’re excited to see Billy leverage his talents to help grow our agent base and scale client acquisition.” She continued, “With Billy’s new role, DMS reinforces our commitment to supporting insurance agents across the board and amplifying their success.”

“I have long admired DMS for its award-winning leadership team, commitment to data-driven results and unsurpassed dedication to scaling success for agents across the insurance industry. I am thrilled to be joining DMS at this exciting time, as the organization embarks on its next phase of insurance industry expansion,” said Hubbard.

After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy and completing dedicated service as a nuclear engineer in the U.S. Navy, in 2007 Hubbard launched his career in sales coaching and management. Primarily in the start-up space, Billy implemented new business and go-to-market strategies, making significant gains in strategic growth, data implementation and partnership development. As former VP of Strategic Accounts at EverQuote, Hubbard led the team responsible for cultivating strategic partnerships, business development and growing agent/insurance carrier relationships.

About DMS Insurance

An established leader in the insurance space, DMS+Insurance supports the digital performance advertising needs of the largest auto, home, health and life insurance providers. From enterprise-level services to agent-based support offered through platforms like ZipQuote, DMS Insurance helps the insurance industry scale customer acquisition efforts and write more policies while providing unprecedented process and performance transparency.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fdigitalmediasolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. DMS’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward statements are often identified by words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, DMS’s expectations with respect to its future performance and its ability to implement its strategy, and are based on the beliefs and expectations of our management team from the information available at the time such statements are made. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside DMS’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) our ability to identify, evaluate, and complete any strategic alternative in connection with our review of strategic alternatives; (2) the possibility that DMS may not be able to realize higher value for its business through a strategic alternative and therefore retains its current corporate and business structure; (3) the possibility that DMS may decide not to undertake a strategic alternative or that it is not able to consummate any proposed strategic alternative due to, among other things, market, regulatory and other factors; (4) the potential for disruption to DMS’s business, including, among other things, attracting and retaining customers, suppliers, key personnel; (5) any potential adverse effects on DMS’s stock price resulting from the announcement of the process to review potential strategic alternatives or the results of that review; (6) the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; (7) changes in client demand for our services and our ability to adapt to such changes; (8) the entry of new competitors in the market; (9) the ability to maintain and attract consumers and advertisers and successfully grow and operate our new health insurance agency business, in the face of changing economic or competitive conditions; (10) the ability to maintain, grow and protect the data DMS obtains from consumers and advertisers; (11) the performance of DMS’s technology infrastructure; (12) the ability to protect DMS’s intellectual property rights; (13) the ability to successfully source and complete acquisitions and to integrate the operations of companies DMS acquires; (14) the ability to improve and maintain adequate internal controls over financial and management systems, and remediate the identified material weakness; (15) changes in applicable laws or regulations and the ability to maintain compliance; (16) our substantial levels of indebtedness; (17) volatility in the trading price on the NYSE of our common stock and warrants; (18) fluctuations in value of our private placement warrants; and (19) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in DMS’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” in DMS’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown, and it is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. DMS cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. DMS cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DMS does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

