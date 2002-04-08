OTC Markets Group Welcomes Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: LBNW), a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. was previously privately-held.



Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “LBNW.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are excited to commence trading on the OTCQX Market,” said Richard C. Darrow, President and CEO of Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. “This is a significant milestone for our company. Liberty Northwest Bancorp operates a profitable community bank in the vibrant Pacific Northwest and is looking to increase its visibility and outreach to investors. Trading on the OTCQX will provide for greater transparency, accessibility, and liquidity for investors as we execute on our strategy of building a strong community bank.”

DA Davidson acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc.

Liberty Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Liberty Bank, a commercial bank chartered in the State of Washington. The Bank began operations June 11, 2009 and operates a full service branch in Poulsbo, WA in addition to a loan production office in Bellevue, WA. The Bank provides loan and deposit services to predominantly small and middle-sized businesses and individuals in and around Kitsap and King counties. The Bank is subject to regulation by the State of Washington Department of Financial Institutions and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]