ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Host Third Webinar in A⁴ KOL Series: 'Dialogues With International Thought Leaders in Dermatology'

MENLO PARK, Calif. and SINGAPORE, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will host the third and final webinar in its series of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events on the emerging atopic dermatitis (AD) landscape and eblasakimab (ASLAN004) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 10:00am ET.



Dr Peter A Lio, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at Northwestern University, will be the third KOL to speak at ASLAN’s A4 webinar series: Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004. The webinar will feature a presentation by Dr Lio on the limitations of the current treatment landscape in AD and the resulting unmet medical needs.

Dr Lio will highlight patient journeys to illustrate the potential of novel treatments in patients who do not respond optimally to current standards of care and will discuss comorbidities experienced by patients with Type 2 inflammation. Dr Lio has published over 150 peer-reviewed publications on AD and is a Director of the Board for the National Eczema Association, America’s largest non-profit organization for patients with AD.

Dr Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, will share new insights from recent market research in AD and provide an overview of eblasakimab (ASLAN004) - a novel, first-in-class monoclonal antibody in phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe AD. Eblasakimab targets the IL-13 receptor α1 subunit (IL-13Rα1), one of the components of the Type 2 receptor. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) - the key drivers of inflammation and itch in AD. The unique mechanism of action has the potential to deliver a differentiated safety and efficacy profile, as well as an improved dosing regimen.

A fireside chat will follow Dr Lio’s presentation which will focus on how new entrants may be positioned alongside existing therapies to address the unmet needs of AD patients. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

How to Register

To register for this webinar, please click here. A replay of the event will be available on ASLAN Pharmaceutical’s Investor Relations website.

About the featured KOL

Dr Peter A Lio, MD, is Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine and is Director of the Northwestern University Eczema Care and Education Center.

Dr Lio obtained his medical degree from Harvard Medical School where he completed his dermatology training and served as Chief Resident in Dermatology. Dr Lio completed his internship in Pediatrics at Boston Children’s Hospital. Dr Lio served as a full-time faculty at Harvard for three years, stationed at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital, before joining Northwestern and Lurie Children’s hospital.



Currently, Dr Lio serves as a board member and scientific advisory committee member for the National Eczema Association, is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology’s Atopic Dermatitis Expert Resource Group and is a founding faculty member of the Integrative Dermatology Program, a training course for Board Certified dermatologists seeking to expand an integrative treatment approach into their practice outside of what is taught in conventional medical schools.

Dr Lio has spoken nationally and internationally on atopic dermatitis and integrative medicine and remains active in clinical research. He serves as a section editor for the Archives of Diseases in Childhood and has published two textbooks and over 150 publications in peer-reviewed literature, receiving a Leader of Distinction Award, a Presidential Citation from the American Academy of Dermatology, and numerous teaching awards.

About ASLAN’s A4 (Aspects of Atopic Dermatitis and ASLAN004) webinar series

ASLAN’s A4 webinar series: ‘Dialogues with International Thought Leaders in Dermatology’ is a series of Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events on the emerging Atopic Dermatitis (AD) landscape and ASLAN004. The first episode of the series held October 2021 featured Dr Jonathan Silverberg MD, PhD, MPH, who discussed ‘Heterogeneity of Atopic Dermatitis’, and was followed by an episode featuring Dr April Armstrong, MD MPH, who discussed ‘Key factors Impacting Responses in Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Trials’. A replay of the first webinar can be accessed here and the replay for the second episode can be accessed here.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN, Financial) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and farudodstat (also known as ASLAN003), a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme, DHODH, in autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

Media and IR contacts