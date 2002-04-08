Axsome Therapeutics Announces Results of the SUPPORT Survey of Patients with Major Depressive Disorder Presented at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Association (ASCP) 2022 Annual Meeting

Survey conducted in collaboration with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)

Survey respondents reported persistence of high levels of depressive symptoms and interference with work and daily functioning despite treatment

Respondents reported low levels of hope and high levels of dissatisfaction with current treatments

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ( AXSM), a biopharmaceutical company developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the results of the SUPPORT (Studying the Impact of Patient Treatment Experiences on Patient Hope for Future Major Depressive Disorder Pharmacotherapies) survey of 385 patients with depression, demonstrating persistence of high levels of depressive symptoms despite treatment, substantial interference with work and daily life, low levels of patient hope, and high levels of patient dissatisfaction with current treatments.

The SUPPORT survey assessed treatment experiences and expectations in patients taking antidepressants for major depressive disorder (MDD). The web-based survey was developed in collaboration with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) and the DBSA Peer Council; Roger McIntyre, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology, University of Toronto, Canada and Chair of the DBSA Scientific Advisory Board; and Greg Mattingly, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University and President of the Midwest Research Group. The SUPPORT results were presented on June 1, 2022 at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2022 Annual Meeting, held in Scottsdale, Arizona and virtually.

“Millions of people in the United States are currently living with depression. There is a critical and urgent need for new and effective treatments, as evidenced by the findings from the SUPPORT survey, for patients experiencing depression,” said Michael Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance. “The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) envisions wellness for people living with mood disorders and it is our mission to provide hope, help, support, and education to improve the lives of people who have mood disorders. We are pleased to partner with Axsome to increase support for and empower those experiencing depression.”

Patients surveyed continued to experience substantial levels of depression despite being on a current antidepressant, and reported high levels of dissatisfaction with currently available treatments. Despite 85% of survey participants being currently on an antidepressant, 68% were still experiencing moderate, severe, or very severe depressive symptoms. Nearly three quarters (74%) of respondents reported they were not completely satisfied with how their current MDD treatment relieves their symptoms of depression. Nearly half (48%) reported that at least one of the side effects with their current treatment was at least somewhat bothersome. Of the survey population, 82% agreed that people with depression deserve to receive better medications than what is currently available.

Patients surveyed reported substantial interference with work and daily life productivity, and exhibited low levels of hope about current and future treatments for depression. Overall, 52% reported having difficulty with work or daily life productivity as a result of depression. More than half (54%) of surveyed patients do not believe that it is possible for their depression to be in remission.

“Depression is a serious and debilitating condition that is increasing in prevalence. The results of this large survey indicate that severe symptoms persist in the majority of patients even with current treatment, and substantially impact their ability to work and perform daily tasks,” said Dr. Roger McIntyre, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto. “These findings reinforce the substantial unmet need for new treatment options for patients living with this potentially life-threatening condition.”

People living with depression and their loved ones can access additional information about the survey, learn more about the condition, and find links to additional support by visiting www.talkdepressettling.com.

About the SUPPORT Survey

The SUPPORT (Studying the Impact of Patient Treatment Experiences on Patient Hope for Future Major Depressive Disorder Pharmacotherapies) survey was developed in conjunction with the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA), and the DBSA Peer Council; Roger McIntyre, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology, University of Toronto, Canada and Chair of the DBSA Scientific Advisory Board; and Greg Mattingly, MD, Associate Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at Washington University and President of the Midwest Research Group. The respondents were recruited from a large global patient research panel and in conjunction with DBSA. A total of 385 U.S. adults with self-reported diagnoses of MDD completed the survey. The survey was conducted online in December 2021 and January 2022.

About Major Depressive Disorder

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a debilitating, chronic, biologically-based disorder characterized by low mood, inability to feel pleasure, feelings of guilt and worthlessness, low energy, and other emotional and physical symptoms, and which impairs social, occupational, educational, or other important functioning. In severe cases, MDD can result in suicide. According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated 7% of U.S. adults, or approximately 19 million, experience MDD each year1. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide, and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease2. Nearly two-thirds of diagnosed and treated patients do not experience adequate treatment response with currently available first-line therapy3, highlighting the need for additional therapies with new mechanisms of action.

About Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)

The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) is a leading national organization focusing on mood including depression and bipolar disorder, which affect over 21 million Americans, account for over 50% of the nation’s suicides every year, and cost $23 billion in lost workdays and other workplace losses. DBSA offers peer-based, wellness-oriented support and empowering services and resources available when people need them, where they need them, and how they need to receive them—online 24/7, in local support groups, in audio and video casts, or in printed materials distributed by DBSA, their chapters, and in mental health care facilities across America. Through their extensive online and print resources and nearly 600 support groups and more than 200 chapters, DBSA reaches millions of people each year with in-person and online peer support; current, readily understandable information about depression and bipolar disorder; and empowering tools focused on an integrated approach to wellness.

