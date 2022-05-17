Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Calyxt to Present at Upcoming Conferences

18 minutes ago
ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: May 25, 2022
Time: 11:30 am ET
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/dd5ae7e1-6b52-430b-b9d8-504d330d80ad

LD Micro Invitational (XII)
Date: June 8, 2022
Time: 7:30 am ET
Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com

To schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to [email protected].

The presentations will be available for viewing and replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, Plant Cell Matrix™, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contacts

Calyxt Media Contact:


Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

David Rosen/ John Garabo/ Michael Barron Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

[email protected]


Kimberly Minarovich/ Cameron Willis
Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

[email protected]




Calyxt Business Development Contact:



Gerry Nuovo

Senior Vice President of Business Development

(612) 427-7881

[email protected]



SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

